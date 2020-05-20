Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 546.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 86.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

In other news, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,086 shares of company stock valued at $533,419 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAFD. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

