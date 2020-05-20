Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

