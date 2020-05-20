Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $552.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average is $203.13.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

