Barrington Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $645.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,831,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after acquiring an additional 499,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 128,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

