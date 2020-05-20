Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMIN. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,439 ($18.93).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,255 ($16.51) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,190.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,246.40 ($29.55).

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 1,029 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.98) per share, for a total transaction of £12,502.35 ($16,446.13).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.