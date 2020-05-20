Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.68) target price (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.22 ($2.29).

LON MRO opened at GBX 95.48 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -73.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.95.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melrose Industries will post 1182.9999771 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Liz Hewitt bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £20,010 ($26,322.02). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43). Insiders have bought 177,418 shares of company stock worth $27,948,790 in the last quarter.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

