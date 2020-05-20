Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,310 ($96.16) to GBX 7,535 ($99.12) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,770 ($102.21) to GBX 8,110 ($106.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,371.92 ($110.13).

Shares of SPX stock opened at GBX 9,400 ($123.65) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.69. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 7,220 ($94.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,642.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,747.72.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

