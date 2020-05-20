Barclays Lowers Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Price Target to GBX 250

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Signet Jewelers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280 ($3.68).

Shares of LON SIG opened at GBX 211.90 ($2.79) on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 757.71 ($9.97). The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.91.

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

