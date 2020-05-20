Barclays Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 330

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.14 ($4.58).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 474.90 ($6.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.