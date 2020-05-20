Barclays Lowers Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target to GBX 330

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Petrofac from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Petrofac to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price target on Petrofac from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 348.14 ($4.58).

Get Petrofac alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 474.90 ($6.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

In other news, insider Alastair Cochran purchased 37,749 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £80,405.37 ($105,768.71). Also, insider David Davies purchased 2,505 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £199.60 ($262.56) per share, with a total value of £499,998 ($657,719.02).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.