Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 140 by UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective by UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.31% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 164.38 ($2.16).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 101.96 ($1.34) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.13. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.

In other Barclays news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley acquired 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Insiders bought 236,615 shares of company stock worth $21,664,878 in the last quarter.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

