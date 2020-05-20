Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 248,565 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 248,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $84,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,841,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of IPG opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

