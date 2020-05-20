Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 228,983 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 228,983 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Expedia Group worth $84,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

