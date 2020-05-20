Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $87,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $471.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $479.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

