Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 164,001 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of F5 Networks worth $87,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,315 shares of company stock worth $2,326,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

