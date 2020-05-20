Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,573 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.96% of LHC Group worth $86,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

LHCG stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $164.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

