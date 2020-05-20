Bank of America Upgrades COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) to “Neutral”

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. COVESTRO AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.37. COVESTRO AG/S has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

