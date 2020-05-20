Bank of America Lowers VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Underperform

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VLOWY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. VALLOUREC SA/S currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

VLOWY opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $452.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.32. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

VALLOUREC SA/S shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 25th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 22nd.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

