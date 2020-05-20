Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.26% of Ballantyne Strong worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

