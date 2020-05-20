Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 370,131 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,131 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,365,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000.

VIR opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $516,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $2,253,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,521.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,263 shares of company stock worth $2,884,990.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

