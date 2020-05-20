Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,430 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 106,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 256,468.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 56,423 shares during the period.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 112,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08. Insiders have bought 783,316 shares of company stock worth $6,491,079 in the last three months.

PHD opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

