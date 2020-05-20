Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 860 Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $272,942.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,758. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of HCAT opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

