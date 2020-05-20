Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 39,500 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,748.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEP opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

