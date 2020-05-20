Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $214,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $216.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.50 and a 200 day moving average of $222.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $372,039.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,878 shares of company stock worth $20,047,408. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

