Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $195,000 Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MBT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

