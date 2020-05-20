Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157,130 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.41% of Acacia Research worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACTG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Acacia Research by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research Corp has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 205.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

