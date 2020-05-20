Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,589 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,863.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 171,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,049,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,645,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management I, sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $44,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,331,250 shares of company stock worth $169,231,288 in the last 90 days.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

TXG stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.82. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

