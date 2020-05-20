Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $123.00 at Nomura Instinet

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BOCOM International upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
