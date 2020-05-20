BAE Systems (LON:BA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 511 ($6.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 700 ($9.21). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 651.92 ($8.58).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.