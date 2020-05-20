B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$481.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$510.74 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Pan American Silver from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$18.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.