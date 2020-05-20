B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) vs. LendingClub (NASDAQ:LC) Head-To-Head Review

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

49.0% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for B. Riley Financial and LendingClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A LendingClub 0 5 1 0 2.17

LendingClub has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 148.43%. Given LendingClub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LendingClub is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and LendingClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 0.71 $81.61 million N/A N/A LendingClub $758.61 million 0.49 -$30.75 million $0.02 265.00

B. Riley Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LendingClub.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 12.52% -1.09% -0.16% LendingClub -8.36% -2.94% -0.86%

Risk & Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats LendingClub on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.