B. Riley Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

