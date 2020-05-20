B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legacy Housing in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million.

LEGH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Legacy Housing from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $299.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

