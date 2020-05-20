Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avalon alerts:

Shares of AWX stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.