Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Autoliv from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Autoliv stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

