Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

Separately, Desjardins raised Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

