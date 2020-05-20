Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter.

