Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 40,233.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.