Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.94) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.46). Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AHT. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ashtead Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,305 ($30.32).

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 2,261 ($29.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,949.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,250.54. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

