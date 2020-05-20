Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $154.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $149.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

ASND has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.27.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

