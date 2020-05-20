Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $143.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a current ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 0.97. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

