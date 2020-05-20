Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 834,669 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 834,669 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $2,520,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxart alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 650,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,859,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $252,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $2,537,292.85.

On Thursday, April 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $13,125,516.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Vaxart Inc has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.