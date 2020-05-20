Arik Prawer Sells 5,292 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $248,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

