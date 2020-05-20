ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.81 ($17.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

