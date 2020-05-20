Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Up 16.5%

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) rose 16.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.21, approximately 236,498 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 95,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APYX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apyx Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 58.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II bought 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,250 shares in the company, valued at $93,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Apyx Medical by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 142,098 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 285,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

