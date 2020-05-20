Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the April 30th total of 74,400 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

APDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 542.38% and a negative net margin of 167.84%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,397 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

