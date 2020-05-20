Anglo American’s (AAUKF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Anglo American to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Anglo American stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $29.51.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

