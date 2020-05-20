AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.71.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after acquiring an additional 213,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after buying an additional 188,263 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 109,616 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 737,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 456,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 693,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 186,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

