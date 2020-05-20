Andrew C. Sagliocca Acquires 4,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $61,960.00.
Shares of ESQ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.28. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.
Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on ESQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.
Esquire Financial Company Profile
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.