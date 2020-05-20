Andrew C. Sagliocca Acquires 4,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) CEO Andrew C. Sagliocca bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $61,960.00.

Shares of ESQ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.28. Esquire Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 27.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ESQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

