Analyzing Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) & CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

93.2% of Vistra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vistra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vistra Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistra Energy $11.81 billion 0.81 $928.00 million $2.07 9.43 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.03 billion 0.80 $2.72 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vistra Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Vistra Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vistra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra Energy pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vistra Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistra Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $32.18, indicating a potential upside of 64.78%. Given Vistra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra Energy is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Profitability

This table compares Vistra Energy and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistra Energy 6.45% 10.84% 3.22% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 38.56% 11.56% 4.11%

Summary

Vistra Energy beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. As of February 26, 2018, this segment had a fleet of generation facilities totaling approximately 14,000 megawatts of generation in Texas, including 2,300 megawatts fueled by nuclear power, 4,000 megawatts fueled by coal, and 7,500 megawatts fueled by natural gas. The Retail Electricity segment is involved in the retail sale of electricity and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers under the TXU Energy brand. This segment served approximately 1.7 million residential and business customers. The company was formerly known as TCEH Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Energy Corp. in November 2016. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.