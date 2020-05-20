Analyzing Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and e.Digital (NASDAQ:EDIG)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -1.29% 18.63% 8.77% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Synaptics and e.Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.47 billion 1.40 -$22.90 million $2.50 24.22 e.Digital $700,000.00 N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synaptics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synaptics and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 2 3 6 0 2.36 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synaptics currently has a consensus target price of $67.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synaptics is more favorable than e.Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Synaptics has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats e.Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

e.Digital Company Profile

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

